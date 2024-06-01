Gigi and Bella Hadid donate $1m to support children and families in Palestine

Splash

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 12:36 pm

Related News

Gigi and Bella Hadid donate $1m to support children and families in Palestine

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 12:36 pm
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Photo: Collected
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Photo: Collected

The supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, who have a Palestinian American father, are coming together to donate $1 million to support relief efforts in Palestine. 

Their donation will be divided equally among four organisations that focus on aiding children and families in the area: HEAL Palestine, Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), reports The Hollywood Reporter. 

These organizations work towards providing humanitarian aid such as food and medical programs, assisting displaced families, and offering psychological services to families in Gaza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Hadid sisters have been vocal about the ongoing genocide by Israel taking place in Palestine. 

Earlier, Bella Hadid wore a Keffiyeh dress to the 77th Cannes Film Festival to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. 

She also shared a note regarding her bold fashion choice at the Cannes and said, "Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always."

Bella Hadid / Gigi Hadid / Donation / Gaza Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

3h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

3h | Videos
Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

4h | Videos