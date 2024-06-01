Gigi and Bella Hadid donate $1m to support children and families in Palestine

The supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, who have a Palestinian American father, are coming together to donate $1 million to support relief efforts in Palestine.

Their donation will be divided equally among four organisations that focus on aiding children and families in the area: HEAL Palestine, Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), reports The Hollywood Reporter.

These organizations work towards providing humanitarian aid such as food and medical programs, assisting displaced families, and offering psychological services to families in Gaza.

The Hadid sisters have been vocal about the ongoing genocide by Israel taking place in Palestine.

Earlier, Bella Hadid wore a Keffiyeh dress to the 77th Cannes Film Festival to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

She also shared a note regarding her bold fashion choice at the Cannes and said, "Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always."