Mill gate to be shut if artificial crisis created in essentials' supply, warns state minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam speaks at a views-exchange meeting with businessmen in Chattogram’s Khatunganj, the country’s biggest wholesale hub for commodities, on Thursday (15 February). Photo: TBS

To ensure a smooth supply of daily essentials ahead of Ramadan, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam has voiced a stern warning against any attempt to create an artificial crisis in the market.

"All traders have to adhere to the regulations to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain. If any importer or mill ceases the supply of consumables to create an artificial crisis, the gate of that mill will be closed," he said during a views-exchange meeting with businessmen in Chattogram's Khatunganj, the country's biggest wholesale hub for commodities, on Thursday (15 February).

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection organised the programme on the consumer rights protection law with the participation of members of the Khatunganj Trade and Industries Association, other traders, and stakeholders at the association's office.

Ahasanul said the supply chain is mainly disrupted by importers and mill owners, urging Khatunganj businessmen to inform the commerce ministry about those responsible for creating such crises.

"All traders have to adhere to the regulations to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain. If any importer or mill ceases the supply of consumables to create an artificial crisis, the gate of that mill will be closed," Ahasanul Islam, State Minister of Commerce

He emphasised that businesses should adopt a mentality of offering discounts and abandon the notion of viewing Ramadan as an opportunity for profit-making.

"The management of the market should undergo an overhaul. It will be ensured that businessmen are not harassed by any office under the commerce ministry to obtain their licences," he assured.

The state minister suggested strengthening the relationship between banks and borrowers to resolve the crisis in opening letters of credit for imports. Additionally, he announced plans to renovate the warehouse of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to increase the stock of consumables.

At the event, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said traders reduce the prices of products by 30-70% during festivals in different countries around the world. But the situation is opposite in Bangladesh.

The government has taken the initiative on how to reduce the prices of consumer goods, including dates and sugar, during the month of Ramadan this year, he added.

"We have to keep vigilance so that no businessman can create an artificial crisis by adopting unethical means. FBCCI's stance is zero tolerance if anyone tries to take advantage by creating an artificial crisis," he warned.

Mahbubul Alam said products are being imported according to demand during Ramadan. Traders should be proactive in ensuring that the supply chain of these products remains normal. Traders need to keep the supply chain intact by creating awareness, rather than imposing fines.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman mentioned that during rains and tides, traders in Khatunganj were affected by the flooding of the Chaktai Canal.

He requested that the state minister of commerce undertake special projects to resolve this crisis.

Businessmen expressed concern that extortion increases during Ramadan, especially ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, leading to a nearly doubled truck fare and ultimately affecting prices.

They called for increased activity by law enforcers to curb extortion on roads.

Abul Bashar Chowdhury, chairman of BSM Group, a major importer of consumer goods, along with Khatunganj businessmen Syed Sagir Ahmad, Jasim Uddin, Farid Uddin Ahmad, Alamgir Parvez, Jahangir Alam, Idris Ali, and others spoke at the meeting.

The event was attended by leaders from relevant departments and business organisations, including the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.