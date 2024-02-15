Mill gate to be shut if artificial crisis created in essentials' supply, warns state minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

Related News

Mill gate to be shut if artificial crisis created in essentials' supply, warns state minister

Ahasanul Islam emphasised that businesses should adopt a mentality of offering discounts and abandon the notion of viewing Ramadan as an opportunity for profit-making

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 07:43 pm
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam speaks at a views-exchange meeting with businessmen in Chattogram’s Khatunganj, the country’s biggest wholesale hub for commodities, on Thursday (15 February). Photo: TBS
State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam speaks at a views-exchange meeting with businessmen in Chattogram’s Khatunganj, the country’s biggest wholesale hub for commodities, on Thursday (15 February). Photo: TBS

To ensure a smooth supply of daily essentials ahead of Ramadan, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam has voiced a stern warning against any attempt to create an artificial crisis in the market.

"All traders have to adhere to the regulations to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain. If any importer or mill ceases the supply of consumables to create an artificial crisis, the gate of that mill will be closed," he said during a views-exchange meeting with businessmen in Chattogram's Khatunganj, the country's biggest wholesale hub for commodities, on Thursday (15 February).

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection organised the programme on the consumer rights protection law with the participation of members of the Khatunganj Trade and Industries Association, other traders, and stakeholders at the association's office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ahasanul said the supply chain is mainly disrupted by importers and mill owners, urging Khatunganj businessmen to inform the commerce ministry about those responsible for creating such crises.

"All traders have to adhere to the regulations to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain. If any importer or mill ceases the supply of consumables to create an artificial crisis, the gate of that mill will be closed,"  Ahasanul Islam, State Minister of Commerce 

He emphasised that businesses should adopt a mentality of offering discounts and abandon the notion of viewing Ramadan as an opportunity for profit-making.

"The management of the market should undergo an overhaul. It will be ensured that businessmen are not harassed by any office under the commerce ministry to obtain their licences," he assured.

The state minister suggested strengthening the relationship between banks and borrowers to resolve the crisis in opening letters of credit for imports. Additionally, he announced plans to renovate the warehouse of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to increase the stock of consumables.

At the event, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said traders reduce the prices of products by 30-70% during festivals in different countries around the world. But the situation is opposite in Bangladesh.

The government has taken the initiative on how to reduce the prices of consumer goods, including dates and sugar, during the month of Ramadan this year, he added.

"We have to keep vigilance so that no businessman can create an artificial crisis by adopting unethical means. FBCCI's stance is zero tolerance if anyone tries to take advantage by creating an artificial crisis," he warned.

Mahbubul Alam said products are being imported according to demand during Ramadan. Traders should be proactive in ensuring that the supply chain of these products remains normal. Traders need to keep the supply chain intact by creating awareness, rather than imposing fines.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman mentioned that during rains and tides, traders in Khatunganj were affected by the flooding of the Chaktai Canal.

He requested that the state minister of commerce undertake special projects to resolve this crisis.

Businessmen expressed concern that extortion increases during Ramadan, especially ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, leading to a nearly doubled truck fare and ultimately affecting prices.

They called for increased activity by law enforcers to curb extortion on roads.

Abul Bashar Chowdhury, chairman of BSM Group, a major importer of consumer goods, along with Khatunganj businessmen Syed Sagir Ahmad, Jasim Uddin, Farid Uddin Ahmad, Alamgir Parvez, Jahangir Alam, Idris Ali, and others spoke at the meeting.

The event was attended by leaders from relevant departments and business organisations, including the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

Top News

State Minister of Commerce Ahasanul Islam / mill gate / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

11h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

10h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

30m | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

1h | Videos
Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

2h | Videos
Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

4h | Videos