UP member killed in Rangamati election violence

A Union Parishad member was killed and three others were injured in a clash between Awami League factions over the Union Parishad (UP) election in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Sojibur Rahman was a member of ward no -5 of Kaptai union parishad and Awami Swechasebak League district committee.

After that incident, the Election Commission postponed the election of this union to 28 November. Elections for the remaining three unions in Kaptai are scheduled for 11 November.

According to locals, Sojib was a supporter of Awami League nominee and the current chairman Abdul Latif who will be contesting against Mohiuddin Patwari Badal, the expelled general secretary of Awami League.

"On Tuesday night a clash broke out between the supporters of the two candidates in the Notun Bazar area, where Sojib got critically injured after being hit by a heavy object," said Shahinur Rahman, in-charge of the Notun Bazar police outpost.

Omar Faruk, a resident doctor of Kaptai Upazila Health Complex, said, "Four people were brought to the hospital last night. Among them, Sojibur Rahman was pronounced dead on arrival. The other three are undergoing treatment at the moment."

UP Chairman Abdul Latif blamed the administration for the incident, saying, "The administration was warned about possible clashes during the election campaigns began. Their inaction has resulted in this incident."

"This was a pre-planned event. I demand the arrest and trial of those involved."