Megaprojects cause BNP 'mega-pain': Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP couldn't implement any megaprojects during their tenure due to inept economic management, and now feel pained at the success reaped by AL.

'Megaprojects' in the Bangladeshi context are understood to be the large scale, ambitious, often eye-catching and usually involving infrastructure, projects that a government undertakes. Such projects may carry a degree of risk, but the political payoff for the administration associated with them are potentially huge.

"BNP suffers mega-pain when they look at the megaprojects of Bangladesh. Because, the economy of Bangladesh was in such a fragile condition during their regime that they didn't have the mentality, courage, skills and financial capacity, and even couldn't think of any mega project in the country," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that BNP solely indulged in corruption and looting.

He said now Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has made Bangladesh a role model for development with her able leadership, wisdom, integrity and talent.

The AL leader said Bangladesh is now moving forward in the new development trajectory by overcoming hunger, famine, drought and poverty under her leadership.

Quader said their government would able to continue the development trend and build a prosperous peaceful and welfare country for the next generations overcoming all anti-state conspiracies taking the people of Bangladesh with them under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, no matter how many evil attempts are made by the follower of Pakistan and the conspirators.

He also harshly criticised BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his remark that 'they had been better in the Pakistani period.'

Quader strongly condemned and protested the remark terming it anti-state conspiracy and seditious speech.

Through this comment, BNP's traditional anti-Bangladesh stance and secret agenda of anti-liberation and ill-politics have been revealed once again, he claimed.

The AL leader said BNP is now raising voices about good governance, public safety and poverty in the country. But though BNP leaders have forgotten, the countrymen have not forgotten how they turned Bangladesh into a failed state during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, he added.