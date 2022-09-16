Megaprojects cause BNP 'mega-pain': Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Megaprojects cause BNP 'mega-pain': Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 07:19 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP couldn't implement any megaprojects during their tenure due to inept economic management, and now feel pained at the success reaped by AL.

'Megaprojects' in the Bangladeshi context are understood to be the large scale, ambitious, often eye-catching and usually involving infrastructure, projects that a government undertakes. Such projects may carry a degree of risk, but the political payoff for the administration associated with them are potentially huge.  

"BNP suffers mega-pain when they look at the megaprojects of Bangladesh. Because, the economy of Bangladesh was in such a fragile condition during their regime that they didn't have the mentality, courage, skills and financial capacity, and even couldn't think of any mega project in the country," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that BNP solely indulged in corruption and looting.

He said now Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has made Bangladesh a role model for development with her able leadership, wisdom, integrity and talent.

The AL leader said Bangladesh is now moving forward in the new development trajectory by overcoming hunger, famine, drought and poverty under her leadership.

Quader said their government would able to continue the development trend and build a prosperous peaceful and welfare country for the next generations overcoming all anti-state conspiracies taking the people of Bangladesh with them under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, no matter how many evil attempts are made by the follower of Pakistan and the conspirators.

He also harshly criticised BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his remark that 'they had been better in the Pakistani period.'

Quader strongly condemned and protested the remark terming it anti-state conspiracy and seditious speech.

Through this comment, BNP's traditional anti-Bangladesh stance and secret agenda of anti-liberation and ill-politics have been revealed once again, he claimed.

The AL leader said BNP is now raising voices about good governance, public safety and poverty in the country. But though BNP leaders have forgotten, the countrymen have not forgotten how they turned Bangladesh into a failed state during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, he added.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader / mega projects

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

9h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

11h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

11h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

3h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

3h | Videos
How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

10h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation