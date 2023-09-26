Media self-regulation crucial for sustainable journalism

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 08:05 pm

Media self-regulation crucial for sustainable journalism

The mainstream media of Bangladesh should implement actionable self-regulation to ensure the sustainability of journalism in the country, according to media experts. 

A collaborative approach involving all relevant stakeholders is needed to make a strong footprint of sustainable journalism in Bangladesh, media experts said in a workshop held at the Daily Star Center in the capital yesterday.

The results of three studies— an analysis of existing laws, policies, and regulations related to the media; the concept, practice, and role of sustainable journalism in achieving financial solvency of the media in Bangladesh; and the self-management situation in digital media—were also presented at the event.

These studies were conducted by three teams from Bangladesh that participated in the "International Training Program (ITP)" activity, led by the Swedish institution NIRAS, with the support of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). The Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) is responsible for coordinating the ITP activities in Bangladesh.

Members of the Press Council, leaders of journalists' unions and press clubs, teachers of journalism departments, media decision-makers, and representatives of civil society attended the event.

Many government regulations are repressive, such as the Digital Security Act or Cyber Security Act, which creates a sense of intimidation in the minds of journalists while performing their duties. Moreover, unfettered or arbitrary exercise of power by police, with no consideration for human error or principles of natural justice, hampers their working process, speakers said at the event.

The speakers also recommended some action plans—a) developing an editorial guideline and making it public; b) be inclusive and practice diversity in newsroom; c) develop gender policy; d) set up an "accuracy cell" to monitor fairness and balance in news reporting; e) appoint in-house media ombudsperson; f) introduce readers/audience segment called "Face the Readers/Audience" and respond to queries from the public on a quarterly basis; g) introduce "Reporter of the Month" awards, appoint a focal point on the right to information; and h) disclose financial balance sheet online

This is also an opportunity for Bangladeshi media houses to improve their internal governance system, the speakers added.

