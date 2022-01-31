Mayor wants all drains in Dhaka North cleaned out by 15 March

To reduce waterlogging, all concerned have to work sincerely to clean out all the drains in Dhaka North by 15 March using modern technologies, said Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

Speaking at a discussion meeting on waterlogging held in the hall room of Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2 on Monday, the mayor said that 10 rapid action teams will be formed in Dhaka North to take immediate and effective measures to solve prevailing problems.

For the rescue of canals in Dhaka North, 42 dead spots have been identified where there were canals but no canal exists at present.

Rescue and cleaning of canals will continue with the help of the people, the mayor said.

He said Dhaka North authorities are working diligently on short, medium, and long term plans to control waterlogging and pollution in the city.

Dhaka city should be made a liveable, healthy, vibrant and modern city by making it pollution-free and free of illegal land grabbing.

From Dhaka North, its Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Muhammad Amirul Islam, Chief Waste Management Officer, Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, and Chief Property Officer Md Mozammel Haque were present at the discussion among others.
 

