Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more 

Eminent writer Qazi Anwar Hussain, known for his spy novel series Masud Rana, has passed away.

He breathed his last at Birdem Hospital in the capital at the age of 85.

Qazi Anwar Hussain's daughter-in-law, Masuma Maimur confirmed the news of his demise through a Facebook post Wednesday (19 January).

The writer had been in life support since 10 January, she wrote on her Facebook handle.

"He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on 31 October and was hospitalised five times since then. There was not much opportunity for treatment," Masuma's Facebook post read.

He also suffered a stroke and heart attack prior to his death.

Qazi Anwar Hussain created the immensely popular spy-thriller series Masud Rana, modelled after foreign thriller and spy novel heroes, spanning over 500 books since the 1960s.

