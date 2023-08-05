Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary today

Bangladesh

BSS
05 August, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 12:37 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 74th birth anniversary of valiant Freedom Fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed today (5 August) in a befitting manner.

Born on 5 August, 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Kamal was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Awami League (AL).

Different sports and socio-cultural organisations, including the ruling Awami League, popular club Abahani Limited and Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti have taken elaborate programmes to observe the day.

Awami League and its associate and front organisations placed floral wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Dhanmondi Abahani Club at 8am. Later, wreaths will be laid at his grave at Banani graveyard.

AL's Dhaka City South unit will organise a discussion at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

Jubo League will hold milad and doa mahfils and distribute food among orphans and distressed people.

Awami Swechchhasebak League will arrange a discussion and photo exhibition.

Sramik League's Dhaka city north and south units will hold a discussion at 3pm.

Abahani Club will place floral wreaths at his portrait on the club premises in the early hours of Saturday.

A memorial meeting on the life and works of Sheikh Kamal will be held at 5pm on the club premises and a special prayer will be offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul.

Besides, Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti' will also chalk out different programs to observe the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal.

Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti organising secretary Debobrata Dey Debu said on behalf of Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti they would pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait on the club premises in the early hours of Saturday.

He said wreaths will also be laid at his grave at Banani Graveyard in the morning.

Sheikh Kamal passed his secondary examination from Shahin School and a higher secondary exam from Dhaka College.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in sociology from Dhaka University.

He was also a student of the Setar musical department of Chhayanaut, a reputed cultural entity in the country.

Kamal was not only the founder of Abahani Krira Chakra, one of the best sports organisations in the subcontinent and pioneer of modern football in Bangladesh, but also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre.
 
He was well-known as an actor in Dhaka University's drama arena.

Since his childhood, Kamal was very much enthusiastic about different sports including football, cricket, hockey and basket-ball.

Sheikh Kamal was commissioned in the Muktibahini after receiving training from the first war course in independent Bangladesh and served as ADC of General MAG Osmani, the commander-in-chief of the Liberation War in 1971.

After the country's independence, Sheikh Kamal retired from the army and paid attention to the study.

Kamal was a Master's (final year) examinee and a member of the Jatiya Chhatra League central committee, a wing of Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BaKSAL) when he embraced martyrdom on 15 August in 1975 at the age of 26.

Comments

