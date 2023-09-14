Massive fire breaks out at Mohammadpur Krishi Market
No casualties have been reported so far
A massive fire broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market - flagged as risky by fire service authorities earlier this year - in Dhaka at around 3:40am on Thursday (14 September).
A total of 13 units of the fire service are currently (6:40am) working to bring the fire under control, said Fire Service and Civil Defence officials.
"The fire service authorities received information about the fire at 3:43am. The first unit arrived on the spot at 3:52am," Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told The Business Standards at around 5:20 am.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion have also been deployed on the spot.
No casualties have been reported so far, he added.
In April of this year, following the devastating fire at Bangabazar, authorities flagged 58 Dhaka markets, including the Mohammadpur Krishi Market, as vulnerable to fire.
On 4 April, a devastating fire broke out at the Bangabazar that burned for more than three days and reduced the entire market to ashes. According to a Dhaka South City Corporation report, it burned over 3,800 shops and caused damages worth over Tk303.05 crore.
Within less than two weeks, on 16 April, another fire broke out at the capital's New Super Market ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, which took some 27 hours to douse.
According to a Fire Service and Civil Defence report released Tuesday (12 September), 20 people were injured and eight killed in 1,667 fire incidents across the country in August this year. Of the total fire incidents, 128 occurred in Dhaka alone.