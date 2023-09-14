Massive fire breaks out at Mohammadpur Krishi Market

Fire burns Mohammadpur Krishi Market on 14 September 2024. Photo: Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence/Handout via TBS

A massive fire broke out at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market - flagged as risky by fire service authorities earlier this year - in Dhaka at around 3:40am on Thursday (14 September).

A total of 13 units of the fire service are currently (6:40am) working to bring the fire under control, said Fire Service and Civil Defence officials.

Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence working to control a fire at the Mohammadpur Krishi Market on 14 September 2023. Photo: Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence/ Handout via TBS

"The fire service authorities received information about the fire at 3:43am. The first unit arrived on the spot at 3:52am," Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told The Business Standards at around 5:20 am.

Fire service and RAB officials working to bring a fire under control at Mohammadpur Krishi Market on 14 September 2023. Photo: Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence/ Handout via TBS

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion have also been deployed on the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far, he added.

In April of this year, following the devastating fire at Bangabazar, authorities flagged 58 Dhaka markets, including the Mohammadpur Krishi Market, as vulnerable to fire.

Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market turns the night sky red on 14 September 2023. Photo: Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence/Handout via TBS

On 4 April, a devastating fire broke out at the Bangabazar that burned for more than three days and reduced the entire market to ashes. According to a Dhaka South City Corporation report, it burned over 3,800 shops and caused damages worth over Tk303.05 crore.

Within less than two weeks, on 16 April, another fire broke out at the capital's New Super Market ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, which took some 27 hours to douse.

Fire burns Mohammadpur Krishi Market on the morning of 14 September 2023. Photo: Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence/Handout via TBS

According to a Fire Service and Civil Defence report released Tuesday (12 September), 20 people were injured and eight killed in 1,667 fire incidents across the country in August this year. Of the total fire incidents, 128 occurred in Dhaka alone.