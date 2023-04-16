58 markets in Dhaka at risk of fire; 9 marked 'extremely risky'

Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service &amp; Civil Defence. Photo: UNB
Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence. Photo: UNB

Fifty-eight markets and shopping malls in the capital are in a vulnerable state, according to the survey of Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The organisation has released a list of markets and shopping malls, declaring them "extremely risky" and "risky" in terms of fire accidents.

Of them, nine have been declared "extremely risky," 14 have been declared "moderately risky," and 35 have been declared "risky."

Fire Service and Civil Defence director (operations and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury revealed the information at a press briefing on Sunday.

The extremely risky markets are -- Gausia Market, Barishal Plaza Market, Rajdhani and New Rajdhani Super Market, Alauddin Market, Shakil Anwar Tower, Shahidullah Market, Sharif Market, Maya Katara and Roslyn Vista.

Colonel Tajul Islam said that the New Supermarket was marked risky and they were repeatedly informed of the matter.

He also urged the business owners and management committees of the markets to hire people to guard the market throughout the night at various points.

"They will not only help prevent any sabotage but also, given the current high temperature in the country, if any flammable substance catches fire, they can immediately take action to put it out," he added.

Tajul Islam said that on behalf of the Fire Service, they have visited several markets along with DGFI-NSI members."

But we are sorry to say that what we have seen in the inspection is not satisfactory," he said.

"We have talked to four market owner associations today and gave them ideas about how to deal with fire," he added

Earlier on Saturday morning, a massive fire broke out at New Super Market, next to New Market in the capital.

