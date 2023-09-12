1,667 fires across the country in August

Twenty-eight people were injured and eight killed in 1,667 fire incidents that occurred across the country in August this year, Fire Service and Civil Defence has said.

According to a press release issued by the Fire Service yesterday, 128 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka city where one person was injured but no one was killed.

According to the press release, 416 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka Division, 81 in Mymensingh, 276 in Chattogram, 277 in Rajshahi, 244 in Khulna, 55 in Sylhet, 77 in Barishal, and 241 in Rangpur divisions last month.

Monthly statistics showed that the number of fire incidents across the country increased by 196 in August from 1,471 in July.

According to the notification, the number of accidents other than fire in August was 957. Among them, 211 occurred in Dhaka, 45 in Mymensingh, 143 in Chattogram, 243 in Rajshahi, 112 in Khulna, 39 in Sylhet, 39 in Barishal, and 125 in Rangpur divisions.

As many as 1,061 people were injured and 183 people were killed in these accidents. Fire service participated in rescue operations in 635 road accidents.

Apart from this, there were 14 accidents caused by kitchen gas cylinder explosions, 15 due to faults in gas lines, 30 elevator accidents, 15 landslides, and 102 drowning accidents.

Fifty-seven people drowned in rivers, ponds and other water bodies across the country last month. Among these accidents, 67 occurred in Dhaka City Corporation area alone, injuring 22 people, and killing 11.

The Fire Service also said their offices across the country provided services responding to 4,107 calls over different incidents of fire and accidents in August.

Besides, the Fire Service also provided ambulance services in response to 1,077 calls. In the month of August, 1,062 patients were transported and provided services across the country. Out of this, 101 patients were transported to Dhaka city through 132 ambulance calls.