Man carrying knives held from Supreme Court premises, case filed

Police arrested a man from Supreme Court premises who was carrying two knives in his bag.

Shahiduzzaman alias Rajib, was walking behind Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh after he came out from a discussion meeting in the Supreme Court premises celebrating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 76th birthday on Wednesday (28 September).

Finding his behaviour suspicious, the organisers of the event questioned him and found a white cloth and two knives after searching his bag, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ramna Zone) Md Bayzidur Rahman.

A case has been filed in the incident and investigation is ongoing, he added.