Man arrested for bagging crores by scamming women

Police have arrested a scammer who duped almost fifty women out of crores of taka using social media by promising to take them to the United States.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh police arrested a man named Md Benazir Hossain, 40, from Khulna on 22 November, said CTTC Chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzaman during a press briefing today.

Despite no known source of income he owns a duplex house on 5 bigha land, a luxury building on estimated 3 bigha land, fish farm estimated to be 20 bigha at various places in Narail, multi-storied buildings in various places in different parts of the country including Narail, Jashore and Savar, and a huge bank balance.

About Benazir's strategy, the CTTC chief said, Benazir Hossain created a fake Facebook profile named Shahid Hasan (Pilot Officer) by copying the profile of a Bangladeshi pilot living in America named Shahid Hasan.

To make the Facebook profile credible, he regularly posted photos of him flying an aircraft and videos from Shahid Hasan's Facebook profile.

Fraudster Benazir Hussain used to target lonely female victims on various Facebook groups and pages, contacting them on Facebook Messenger, first tricking them into falling in love, then to lure them with promises of marriage and taking them to US with their families.

He used to talk to the victims on audio calls but never on video calls on various pretexts. After that, at one stage of the online romance, he would say he is in danger and took lakhs of taka from them using Nagad (he had 19 Nagad accounts).

He had embezzled more than Tk1 crore in the last four months using 13 Nagad accounts.

Benazir Hossain operated the fraud from his home in Narail district but withdrew the money at various cash-out points 50 km away from his home in Jessore and Khulna districts. The SIM card used in these fraud activities and the NID used for registration of the Nagad account were in the name of another person.

Fraudster Benazir Hussain used to wear a cap, sunglasses, and a face mask to hide his identity and face while cashing out.

Two such victims Swapna and Jannat (pseudonyms) have complained at different times over the past week to the Cyber Crime Investigation Division, so they advised the victims to file a case.

The victim Swapna filed a fraud case on 21 November at the capital's Wari police station. Later on 22 November, the investigation team identified Benazir Hossain through detailed technical analysis and arrested him in the evening from Fultala, Khulna, while cashing out from the Nagad number used for fraud.