Major reshuffle in police high-ups

The Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs has reshuffled three of its higher officials according to an order issued in a notification on Wednesday.

As per the transfer order, SM Ruhul Amin, additional inspector general (AIG) of Bangladesh Police, has been made the additional inspector general of the Anti-Terrorism Unit of the police department.

AIG of the Anti-terrorism Unit of Bangladesh police Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), will join the police department as an additional inspector general (admin).

Besides, CID Deputy Inspector General Jamil Ahmed, BPM, PPM (Service) will take up the charge as Deputy Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Department.

The transferred officials have been asked to join their new offices with immediate effect.