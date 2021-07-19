Mad rush at ferry ghat ahead of Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:31 am

Related News

Mad rush at ferry ghat ahead of Eid

The ferries were loaded with motorcycles and passengers from early morning

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:31 am
Passengers failing to follow social distancing, rushing back home ahead of Eid. Photo/TBS
Passengers failing to follow social distancing, rushing back home ahead of Eid. Photo/TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat is witnessing a massive rush of home-bound people as thousands of people are arriving here from Dhaka and adjacent areas to cross the mighty Padma River for celebrating Eid-ul-Adha with their families amid the pandemic.

The ferries were loaded with motorcycles and passengers from early morning. The launches are carrying more passengers even though they are instructed to carry half of their capacity. Social distancing and the hygiene rules are being ignored there.

Ferry full to the brim with passengers and vehicles. Photo/TBS
Ferry full to the brim with passengers and vehicles. Photo/TBS

Due to the strong current of the Padma river and increase of public transport and private vehicles, it became harder to carry the vehicles across the river on ferries. More than 600 private vehicles and trucks are waiting to cross the river.

Besides, hundreds of trucks are waiting to cross the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway towards the ghat.

According to the ghat authorities, 15 ferries and 83 launches are currently operating on the waterway for the passage of vehicles and passengers.

Congestion of vehicles all waiting to board the ferry. Photo/TBS
Congestion of vehicles all waiting to board the ferry. Photo/TBS

Faisal Ahmed, assistant manager of BIWTS Shimulia Ghat, said, "There are currently 15 ferries plying on the route. There are more than 600 vehicles carrying passengers and goods waiting for crossing the ghat area. All vehicles will be allowed to board on the ferries in phases. However, the ferries were more crowded with passengers and motorcycles since morning. Several ferries had to leave with only passengers and motorcycles".

Marine Ahmed Ali, official of BIWTC Shimulia ghat said, "It takes twice as long for ferries to reach Bangla Bazar ghat from Shimulia due to rising water and strong currents in the river. Each ferry has to travel more than 3-4 km against the current and on the river ."

Top News

Mad rush / ferry ghat / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses