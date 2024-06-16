Palestinians hold Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of al-Al Rahma mosque

Palestinians attend Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of al-Al Rahma mosque destroyed by Israeli air strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Palestinians held Eid al-Adha prayers by the ruins of al-Al Rahma mosque destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip.

The Israeli military has aggressively attacked western areas of Rafah city, including the Saudi neighbourhood and Tal as-Sultan, where hundreds of families are trapped, reports Al Jazeera.

The attacks have destroyed many homes and public facilities, pushing people into a state of panic.

In the central area of Gaza, mainly eastern Deir el-Balah City, artillery shelling … targeted areas where the Israeli military claimed Palestinian fighting groups had "used infrastructure", without providing further information.

Those attacks have pushed people into further internal displacement; in the northern part of the Strip, people are not only struggling to deal with unpredictable falling bombs and attacks on their homes… but also the spread of dehydration and hunger.

This is happening on the first day of Eid, where we're looking at hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinian families, many of them in mourning.