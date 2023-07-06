Lutfor Rahman appointed as next ambassador of Bangladesh to Vietnam

The government has decided to appoint Md Lutfor Rahman as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Vietnam.

He will replace Ambassador Samina Naz in this capacity, reads a press statement of the foreign ministry issued on Thursday.

A career diplomat, Lutfor belongs to the 17th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre.

Joining the foreign service in 1998, he is now serving as the Bangladesh consul general in Toronto.

Before that, he was serving as the deputy high commissioner at Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai.

In his distinguished diplomatic career, he also served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Hanoi, Karachi, Riyadh and Rabat.

Born in Thakurgaon, Lutforgraduated in Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

In his personal life, he is married and blessed with two children.