Industries hit by drop in workers presence, productivity amid heatwave

As temperatures soar to record highs, the scorching heatwave is taking a toll on factory production, with a thinner presence of workers across the country, industry insiders say.

Amid declining worker attendance, industries such as garments, cement, and steel are grappling with reduced capacity. A significant 10-15% drop in worker presence has been reported, with labourers experiencing health issues worsened by the extreme heat.

Factory owners note a staggering 50% decrease in labour productivity. Additionally, production faces interruptions of up to five hours daily, further deteriorated by power outages.

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told The Business Standard, "Production in factories started in full swing after the Eid holidays. But, workers are now falling ill due to the heat. At least 15% of workers are absent daily in every factory, and this rate is increasing every day."

He also mentioned that with the increase in heat, load shedding has also increased. Frequent power outages can damage the machines. Small and medium-sized garment factories have to spend about Tk50,000 extra per day to keep production running using alternative fuels.

Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement, told TBS, "About 50% of workers' performance has decreased due to the heat. They are not able to work as usual. Additionally, the presence of workers has also decreased. There are shortages of electricity and gas, which are seriously hampering industrial production."

He further explained that modern equipment is being used in factories. However, frequent power outages not only reduce production but also damage the equipment. The cement sector is struggling due to the electricity and gas crises, both essential for industrial plants.

Tapan Sengupta, deputy managing director of BSRM, a steel manufacturer, told TBS, "We have taken protective measures to maintain the working environment of the workers in intense heat. However, due to load shedding, production has to be stopped for one day per week."

AKM Shaheed Reza, who operates garment factories in Ashulia, said while his factory's production has not been affected, the ongoing heatwave is posing challenges.

He noted that the rising temperatures have led to issues such as excessively hot and unusable water, necessitating the refilling of reservoirs to ensure drinkable water availability.

An owner of a garment factory located in the Gazipur area said the ongoing heatwave has impacted his factory's production, as many workers declined to work overtime. Some workers fell sick, and they had to seek medical treatment.

Masco Group Senior Manager Sharafat Hussain Sohail said the factory temperatures are increasing in line with outside temperatures, but they are trying to maintain cooler temperatures on the work floor.

He also mentioned that they ensure enough drinking water for workers.

Factories take initiatives to make the workplace comfortable

Speaking with TBS, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi highlighted that despite the rising temperatures due to the heatwave, apparel factories consistently maintain cooler environments compared to the outdoors.

He elaborated that each factory is equipped with arrangements such as exhaust fans to expel hot air and a sufficient number of fans to ensure ventilation.

He also noted that LEED-certified factories have an advantage in maintaining cooler environments compared to others. This advantage stems from their ample open space on the work floor and enhanced airflow facilities within their premises.

Additionally, Kochi mentioned that BGMEA has already issued a circular to all its members to take measures following the government health protocol to provide comfort to our workers.

According to officials from production departments at several factories, such as Shams Attires Limited and The Rose Ltd in Ashulia, and Debonair Group in Gazipur, despite the high temperatures outside due to the heatwave, the working environment inside the factories remains normal, thanks to the presence of sufficient exhaust fans, ceiling fans, and other cooling systems.

They added that none of these factories have experienced production interruptions due to the ongoing heatwave.

While the situation remains normal, the authorities at Shams Attires have started supplying saline to workers since yesterday, considering the health risks posed by the heatwave.

The production manager of the factory, Md Rajib, told TBS, "There are adequate arrangements inside the factory to exhaust the hot air. However, since it is very hot outside, we are providing saline to our workers starting today."

The factory currently employs 1,900 workers.

Sadhan Kumar, General Manager (Production) of The Rose Ltd, told TBS, "The working environment inside the factory is still normal, emphasizing that there is no hot air inside the factory due to the presence of sufficient exhaust fans."

He said there are about 4,500 workers in the factory.

Additionally, several labour leaders said they have not received any reports of workers falling ill in any factories in Savar-Ashulia and Dhamrai due to the heatwave.