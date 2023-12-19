Lives up in flames
Three coaches of Mohanganj Express, a Dhaka-bound train, were set on fire around 5:04am today as it was crossing Dhaka’s Tejgaon area
Inside a charred train compartment lies the burnt clothes of the passengers and some daily essentials they were carrying during the journey.
As the bitter burning smell hit the nose hard, a member of the bomb disposal unit was seen recording the nightmare inside the compartment with his phone.
Three coaches of Mohanganj Express, a Dhaka-bound train, were set on fire around 5:04am today in Dhaka's Tejgaon railway station.
Four, including a mother and her three-year-old son, were burned to death in the fire that DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said to be an act of sabotage.