Lives up in flames

Inside a charred train compartment lies the burnt clothes of the passengers and some daily essentials they were carrying during the journey.

Photo shows the burned possessions of the passengers, including shoes, clothes, some rice and beans, lying on the floor of the burnt compartment of Mohanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

As the bitter burning smell hit the nose hard, a member of the bomb disposal unit was seen recording the nightmare inside the compartment with his phone.

Three coaches of Mohanganj Express, a Dhaka-bound train, were set on fire around 5:04am today in Dhaka's Tejgaon railway station.

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Four, including a mother and her three-year-old son, were burned to death in the fire that DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said to be an act of sabotage.

