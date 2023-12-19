Lives up in flames

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 03:27 pm

Inside a charred train compartment lies the burnt clothes of the passengers and some daily essentials they were carrying during the journey.

Photo shows the burned possessions of the passengers, including shoes, clothes, some rice and beans, lying on the floor of the burnt compartment of Mohanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo shows the burned possessions of the passengers, including shoes, clothes, some rice and beans, lying on the floor of the burnt compartment of Mohanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

As the bitter burning smell hit the nose hard, a member of the bomb disposal unit was seen recording the nightmare inside the compartment with his phone. 

Photo of the burnt possessions of the passengers of Mohanganj Express: Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo of the burnt possessions of the passengers of Mohanganj Express: Photo: Rajib Dhar

Three coaches of Mohanganj Express, a Dhaka-bound train, were set on fire around 5:04am today in Dhaka's Tejgaon railway station.

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Four, including a mother and her three-year-old son, were burned to death in the fire that DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said to be an act of sabotage. 

Homoeopathic medicines of a doctor in a briefcase salvaged from one of the charred compartments of Mohanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Homoeopathic medicines of a doctor in a briefcase salvaged from one of the charred compartments of Mohanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Burned clothes, newspapers and book pages are scattered on the floor of one of the burnt train compartments. Photo: Rajib Dhar

PIB members trying to identify the bodies of the victims who were killed in the Mohanganj Express fire. Photo: Rajib Dhar
PIB members trying to identify the bodies of the victims who were killed in the Mohanganj Express fire. Photo: Rajib Dhar

