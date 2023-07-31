Lighter vessel sinks in Hatiya, 14 sailors rescued

A lighter vessel sank in the Hatiya area of the Bay of Bengal while carrying about 1500 metric tonnes of ceramic sand to Dhaka.

Fourteen sailors on board were rescued by sailors of nearby ships, Ataul Kabir, joint secretary (operation) of Water Transport Cell, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The ship "MV Water Haven-2" sailed from the Chattogram port's outer anchorage and sank around 10am on Monday (31 July) after colliding with another vessel at sea.