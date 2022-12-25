Vessel with 11 lakh litre fuel sinks in Meghna river

A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litre of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday.

KM Shafiul Kinjal, media officer of Coast Guard South Zone, said the vessel named 'Sagar Nandini-2' carrying 11 lakh litre of fuel from Chattogram port sank in the Meghna as another vessel hit it at Tulatuli Majher Char while heading towards Chandpur Padma Depot around 4am.

The accident took place due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

All the fuel spilled into the river. Local people later collected the fuel in containers.

Fortunately, all 13 crew members of the vessel have been rescued by another vessel passing through the area.

On information, a team of coast guard rushed to the spot and took necessary measures to protect the river from pollution.