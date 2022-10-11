Light to moderate rain likely

Light to moderate rain likely

BSS
11 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 01:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes will likely occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

It added that day and night temperatures might remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature was 23.5 degree Celsius in Sylhet.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded 70mm in Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:36 pm today and rises at 5:54 am tomorrow in the capital.

