Let EPZ workers unionise: Rights activists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

Let EPZ workers unionise: Rights activists

 The right to form unions enhances the quality of the worker-management relationship and opens new possibilities, they said

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Labour rights advocates have called upon the authorities concerned to take steps to reform the Bangladesh EPZ Labour Act, 2019 to ensure workers' rights of freedom of association and collective bargaining.

At the roundtable on "Workers' Rights in the EPZ-The Reality" held at a city hotel on Wednesday, they opined that the act prohibits EPZ workers from enjoying fundamental worker rights and keeps them in different status from the rest of the country's workers.

Solidarity Center-Bangladesh office hosted the event under its USAID's Awareness Raising Training Program for Garment, Domestic, and Migrant Workers in Bangladesh, said a press release.

As per Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (Bepza) data, at present, around 516,588 workers are employed in EPZs, of which 66% are women. Exports from EPZs increased to eight and a half billion dollars in the fiscal year 2021-2022, and 54% of this export income came from the garment sector.

Monika Hartsel, Solidarity Center-Bangladesh deputy country director, said, "Without the ability to form and join unions, workers are not able to engage in effective collective bargaining with their employers over the terms and conditions of their work."

Commenting on the status of workers' rights in EPZs, Advocate Salim Ahsan Khan said, "The EPZ Act allows workers to form Workers Welfare Association. But through this association, they are prohibited from establishing any kind of connections with any NGOs, trade unions, or federations outside the EPZ."

"Now the newly formulated EPZ Labour Rule prohibits the workers further from getting involved in any political parties. So, the ability of the EPZ workers to seek reparation for the violation of their labour rights is very limited."

Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Country Program Director AKM Nasim said, "EPZ Labour Act allows workers to form workers' welfare associations. But if Bepza does not allow it, nobody has the power to form an association inside the EPZs. They only allow their prescribed methods."

District and Session Judge M A Awal, also a member of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, said, "In all the developed countries, laws are formulated with consultation of the relevant stakeholders. Here, we formulate laws without concerning the stakeholders. As a result, it needs continuous amendment. There is no necessity for separate labour laws for EPZ workers."

International Labor Organization Bangladesh Country Director Tomo Poutiainen said, "If you allow EPZ workers to form an association and collectively bargain, it enhances the quality of the worker-management relationship and opens new possibilities."

Economy

Economy / labour / Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

12h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

12h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

28m | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

4h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

6h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

8h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar