At least 20 injured in clashes in Chittagong University

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:59 pm

At least 20 people were injured in clashes between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Chittagong University in the last two days.

University proctor, assistant proctor, police and 17 activists of Chhatra League were reportedly injured in the clashes which started on Wednesday at 10:30pm over a trivial incident.

They clashed again on Thursday at 1pm with different domestic weapons including Ramda in front of the university proctor and the police.

Proctor Dr Nurul Azim Sikder, Assistant Proctor Ahsanul Kabir Palash and some police personnel were injured.

Dr Shubo, a doctor on duty at the University Medical Center, said so far 13 injured students came for medical treatment.

"We gave first aid to everyone. Several people have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for further treatment."

When contacted for comment, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar said to speak to the proctor.

Proctor Dr Nurul Azim Sikder said, "We are on the spot to keep the situation normal. The RAB has already arrived to assist us. We will normalise the situation shortly."

