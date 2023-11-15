Strict action if anyone tries to incite violence: DMP chief

Law & order

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 03:44 pm

Related News

Strict action if anyone tries to incite violence: DMP chief

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 03:44 pm
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman briefing media at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, regarding security measures taken ahead of the announcement of the polls schedule at 7pm on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman briefing media at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, regarding security measures taken ahead of the announcement of the polls schedule at 7pm on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has warned that law enforcement agencies will take stern action if there is any kind of anarchy or disorder in the name of movements.

However, movements adhering to rules and regulations will be supported by police protection, the DMP chief said on Wednesday (15 November) during an interaction with media at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

"The police will provide security if the movements are held following rules and regulations in place, he said underscoring that any attempts to disrupt law and order would be met with firm action.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"All necessary measures will be taken to ensure security, he asserted.

Clarifying the purpose of his visit, Habibur Rahman that security measures had been reinforced at the EC building and its vicinity to prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the election schedule announcement today at 7 pm.

Additionally, the police commissioner conducted an inspection of various crucial buildings and roads in the capital city to assess overall security measures.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will address the nation live at 7pm via Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar sharing crucial details about this pivotal schedule.

Bangladesh / Top News

DMP / Law and Order / Bangladesh / security / Bangladesh police / Dhaka Metropolitan Police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

6h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

42m | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

5h | TBS Economy