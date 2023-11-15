Strict action if anyone tries to incite violence: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman briefing media at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, regarding security measures taken ahead of the announcement of the polls schedule at 7pm on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has warned that law enforcement agencies will take stern action if there is any kind of anarchy or disorder in the name of movements.

However, movements adhering to rules and regulations will be supported by police protection, the DMP chief said on Wednesday (15 November) during an interaction with media at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka.

"The police will provide security if the movements are held following rules and regulations in place, he said underscoring that any attempts to disrupt law and order would be met with firm action.

"All necessary measures will be taken to ensure security, he asserted.

Clarifying the purpose of his visit, Habibur Rahman that security measures had been reinforced at the EC building and its vicinity to prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the election schedule announcement today at 7 pm.

Additionally, the police commissioner conducted an inspection of various crucial buildings and roads in the capital city to assess overall security measures.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will address the nation live at 7pm via Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar sharing crucial details about this pivotal schedule.