Law ministry's announcement closes chapter on Khaleda going abroad for treatment: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
02 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

Law ministry's announcement closes chapter on Khaleda going abroad for treatment: Home minister

UNB
02 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 09:24 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said there is no scope of changing the decision about sending BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment after the law ministry's statement.

"As there are legal complications in this regard, I sent the letter to the law ministry to know their opinion…The law ministry informed us that it is not possible. I don't think there's anything else we can do now," he said while replying to questions from journalists at the secretariat on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the law ministry said Khaleda Zia cannot be sent abroad for treatment.

"Our legislative and judiciary departments are completely independent. We don't have any authority there. I just informed you about the opinion given by the law ministry in response to their petition," he said.

Responding to a question about the allegation that some Awami League leaders, including Haji Selim have taken this facility (treatment abroad), the minister said he is not convicted, and his trial is ongoing.

When asked about the BNP's comment that they won't take permission from the police to hold upcoming programmes, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "They carry out many things that are not legal and create public suffering. You people have already witnessed that. Krishak Dal held a rally in front of Abudharr Ghifari College blocking all roads, without taking permission from the police."

"Our advice is that everyone must obey the law. If we do not follow the law, it will cause public suffering. If public suffering increases, our law enforcement team will do what they should do," he said.

Mentioning that people have not forgotten the violence carried out by the BNP in 2014 yet, the minister said if they want to do it again, the people of the country will do what they should.

Asked if he received any list of those included in the US visa policy, the minister said, "We have not received such a list. The ones we are hearing seem to be exaggerated; not facts."

 

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

4h | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

10h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

10h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

5h | TBS World
Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 2

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 2

3h | TBS SPORTS
Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

10h | TBS Economy