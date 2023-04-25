Last tributes to Pankaj Bhattacharya paid at Shaheed Minar

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 08:18 pm

Related News

Last tributes to Pankaj Bhattacharya paid at Shaheed Minar

UNB
25 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 08:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Tributes to Pankaj Bhattacharya, veteran politician who died at the age of 83, have been paid for last time at the central Shaheed Minar at 5pm on Tuesday.

His dead body was taken to Shaheed Minar around 4pm where politicians and activists from different political parties came to pay tribute.

People from different walks of life including cultural personalities, politicians, academicians, activists and people from different districts were seen to pay floral tribute to the deceased Pankaj Bhattacharya.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, politician Dr Kamal Hossen, Junaid Saqi, Rashed Khan Menon, DU Vice Chancellor prof Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman placed floral tributes among the prominent personalities.

Besides hundreds of organisation leaders came to central Shaheed Minar to pay last homage to him.

Hasan Mahmud said, "Pankaj Bhattacharya was the leader of poor and deprived people of the country. The main theme of his politics is the wellbeing of the people specially the poor people. If he wanted to earn money from politics, he could do it easily and he would have been provided with good posts."

"Those who want to do politics from this generation, shall follow his ideal as he is a good example of a politician," he added.

After paying floral tribute, Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman said, "Pankaj Bhattacharya was a leader of mass people who sacrificed his life for the people. He had some extraordinary values, which attracted poor people and for this reason he himself turned into an organisation. "

"His contribution in the political ground of Bangladesh is unforgettable as he empowered democratic values and tightened the bond of friendship among the people and political organisations," he furthermore said.

"His death is undoubtedly an unrecoverable loss in the political ground of Bangladesh," he added.

Top News

Politician Pankaj Bhattacharya / tributes / Shaheed Minar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

8h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

9h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

14m | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

4h | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge