Senior secretary of commerce pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh today (26 May) paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the secretary stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful 15 August, 1975.

A special prayer was also offered wishing for longevity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The senior secretary also signed the visitors' book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.

Deputy Director of Local Government of Gopalganj District Md Azharul Islam, Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Al Mamun and Assistant Director of Gopalganj District Office of Consumer Rights Protection Directorate Shamim Hasan, among others, were present.