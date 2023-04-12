People to pay final respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life will pay tributes to Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who passed away late last night, at the Central Shaheed Minar on Thursday (13 April).

They are expected to gather round at 10am-1pm, when the state will provide a guard of honour, Professor Altafunnessa Maya, chairman of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trust, told the media in a briefing today.

The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:30pm. His body will be taken to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Savar on Friday (14 April).

Funeral arrangements will be announced tomorrow.

The body is now kept in Birdem Hospital's morgue.