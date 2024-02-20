Labonno Lata: A mushroom warrior's recipe of success

Maryam Akter, fondly known as Labonno Lata, runs businesses that employ over 450 individuals, raking in an impressive monthly revenue of Tk1.5 crore. Photo: Collected

Surviving in the cutthroat world of business is tough, and logic says it should be impossible for a mere 11th-grade girl armed with just Tk350.

But, Maryam Akter, fondly known as Labonno Lata, defies such expectations and has turned that tiny capital into an empire of a crore taka.

She now commands 22 projects, encompassing pioneering mushroom farming to the creation of mushroom-infused delicacies and cosmetics. With ventures such as bakeries dishing out mushroom-inspired treats and franchised eateries, her businesses employ over 450 individuals, raking in an impressive monthly revenue of Tk1.5 crore.

Inspired by her creative mother, Labonno initially delved into the boutique business, honing skills in sewing, hand embroidery and designing women's attire.

Later, in 2003, she expanded her horizons to mushroom farming, eventually becoming one of the country's leading mushroom entrepreneurs.

Birth of a female warrior

Lata's path to success has been far from easy. Speaking to The Business Standard, Labonno Lata shared the story of her inspiring journey.

"I come from a conservative Muslim family where women typically didn't work outside home. In the early days, I received little support from my family, except for my mother," she said.

As a boutique entrepreneur, her first participation in the International Trade Fair in 1998 was challenging. One night, she returned home at 11pm to find the gate locked, which forced her to spend the night outside. The next morning, she headed to the fair without breakfast.

Things, however, changed that same year when Lata was recognised as the best woman entrepreneur in Narayanganj.

"Winning that award won over my family and society, making my journey as an entrepreneur easier," Lata recounted.

She continued to undergo training and introduce new products to the market. As her skills expanded, she even became a trainer herself, giving a boost to her confidence along the way.

Crafting a mushroom empire

In 2003, Lata's career took a new turn when she attended a week-long training session on mushroom farming at the Mushroom Research Institute in Savar.

Intrigued by its nutritional and medicinal value, she ventured into mushroom farming, quickly becoming one of the pioneers and largest farmers in her district.

"At first, it was enjoyable," she said, "but as my farm grew, marketing surplus mushrooms became challenging. So I shifted focus to processing and creating mushroom-based foods. With training locally and internationally, Zamzam Mushroom Food quickly succeeded."

In the next phase, she started training people across the country on becoming mushroom farmers, boosting production. Today, there are over 3,500 mushroom farmers nationwide, she added.

Her vision is to transform Zamzam Mushroom Food into a global brand, exporting mushrooms from Bangladesh to bolster the country's economy. "There's significant demand for mushrooms internationally," she explained.

"Bangladesh's weather is ideal for year-round mushroom farming. By offering advanced training to farmers, we can enter the global market and earn substantial foreign exchange."

Secret of success

Lata revealed three business principles behind her success: honesty, integrity and commitment. She also credits her husband for his guidance in her journey as a successful businesswoman.

In her journey, he empowered over 3,500 mushroom farmers nationwide through training and support, creating a thriving community.

Her venture, Zamzam Mushroom Food, sources 6-9 tonnes of mushrooms daily from farmers, distributing them through 27 outlets in the capital. Her company processes various mushroom-based products like soup, biscuits, cakes, powder, and beauty items.

Operating from her office in Uttara Sector 10, she oversees four factories in Narayanganj, expanding her impact in the industry.

She spearheads initiatives aimed at empowering women nationwide, collaborating closely with the government to implement training programs for women's upliftment.

She launched her business while still a student, yet it didn't hinder her academic pursuits. She obtained a master's in Islamic History from Eden College and an LLB from Narayanganj Law College.

In her personal life, she's the mother of two daughters. Her husband, a Chartered Accountant, works in a private firm.

Her visionary leadership hasn't gone unnoticed. Labonno Lata's trailblazing contributions to the boutique and mushroom sectors have earned her four prestigious national awards – the Best Crafts Artist by the Ministry of Culture in 2009, the Best Self-Worker by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2010, the Best Organizer by the Ministry of Social Welfare, and the Best Businessperson by the Ministry of Commerce in 2014.