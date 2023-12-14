Killed after being kidnapped: Police finds body of child in Ctg

Police recovered the body of a 12-year-old child wrapped in a sack near Chattogram’s EPZ police station area this morning (14 December). Representational Image. Photo: Unpslash/iStock

Police recovered the body of a 12-year-old child wrapped in a sack near Chattogram's EPZ police station area this morning (14 December).

The child, Mohammad Abdullah, was killed after being kidnapped, EPZ police station Officer-in-Charge Jamal Uddin confirmed the matter.

He said the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue for autopsy.

"The child went missing on Wednesday morning," said the police officer.

The body was found in a drain in the Bandartila area around 11:00am.

Abdullah, hailing from Barisal, had come to visit his father, Mahmud Talukdar in Chattogram.

According to the family, the kidnappers demanded Tk10 lakh in ransom from the family.

As they were unable to pay the demanded ransom, the kidnappers killed him and left the body wrapped in a sack, said the police official, quoting the family of the deceased..

He also said police are looking into the matter and conducting operations to nab those involved.