Khaleda’s treatment abroad: BNP’s rallies in 32 districts from 22 Dec

BNP is going to hold rallies in 32 districts from 22 December to force the government to allow its chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced medical treatment.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

"We've decided to hold rallies at district level demanding that our leader Khaleda Zia be released and sent abroad for advanced treatment. The programmes will begin from 22 December and continue until 30 December," he said.

He said they also formed different teams comprising senior leaders to hold the rallies successfully.

As part of the programmes, the party will hold six rallies each day on 22, 24 and 26 December while seven rallies each day on 28 December and 30 December.

On 22 December, six rallies will be held in Tangail, Habiganj, Jashore, Bogura, Dinajpur and Brahmanbaria.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will formally inaugurate the programmes by addressing the rally in Tangail on December 22.

Earlier, BNP observed human chains, mass-hunger strike, rallies and submission of memorandum to DC offices across the country to push for the same demand.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, its Dhaka south city convener Abdus Salam and north city convener Amanullah Aman were, among others, present at the meeting.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from liver cirrhosis and her doctors said she needs to go abroad immediately for advanced treatment.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.