Khaleda’s treatment abroad: BNP’s rallies in 32 districts from 22 Dec

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 01:52 pm

Related News

Khaleda’s treatment abroad: BNP’s rallies in 32 districts from 22 Dec

Earlier, BNP observed human chains, mass-hunger strike, rallies and submission of memorandum to DC offices across the country to push for the same demand

UNB
15 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 01:52 pm
Khaleda’s treatment abroad: BNP’s rallies in 32 districts from 22 Dec

BNP is going to hold rallies in 32 districts from 22 December to force the government to allow its chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced medical treatment.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

"We've decided to hold rallies at district level demanding that our leader Khaleda Zia be released and sent abroad for advanced treatment. The programmes will begin from 22 December and continue until 30 December," he said.

He said they also formed different teams comprising senior leaders to hold the rallies successfully.

As part of the programmes, the party will hold six rallies each day on 22, 24 and 26 December while seven rallies each day on 28 December and 30 December.

On 22 December, six rallies will be held in Tangail, Habiganj, Jashore, Bogura, Dinajpur and Brahmanbaria.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will formally inaugurate the programmes by addressing the rally in Tangail on December 22.

Earlier, BNP observed human chains, mass-hunger strike, rallies and submission of memorandum to DC offices across the country to push for the same demand.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, its Dhaka south city convener Abdus Salam and north city convener Amanullah Aman were, among others, present at the meeting.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from liver cirrhosis and her doctors said she needs to go abroad immediately for advanced treatment.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Top News

Khaleda Zia’s treatment / BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

4h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

18h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

18h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

22h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?