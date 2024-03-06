Keep vigil against dishonest business people during Ramadan: PM asks RAB

06 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 12:40 pm

She said these business people start hoarding essential items for this Ramadan, hike the prices and play various types of tricks

File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (6 March) asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) force to be more vigilant against dishonest businesses to help stabilise the prices of the essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

"Holy Ramadan is coming. During this month it is very unfortunate that some dishonest businessmen become more greedy instead of restraining their greed," she said while addressing the 20th founding anniversary of RAB at the elite force's headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

She said these business people start hoarding essential items for this Ramadan, hike the prices and play various types of tricks.

"Proper steps must be taken against these dishonest businessmen and smugglers," she asked the RAB officials.

 Hasina also directed the RAB personnel to intensify their drive against the counterfeit notes ahead of Eid-ul-fitr.

"The drive against these elements is going on and I am asking you to continue the drive," she said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on recent activities of RAB was screened at the programme.

