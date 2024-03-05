Take steps against commodity price hike, hoarding during Ramadan: PMO

UNB
05 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 08:21 pm

File photo
File photo

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has directed all the authorities concerned to take necessary action against hoarding of goods and intensify market monitoring to prevent price hike during the holy month of Ramadan.

Besides, the PMO has instructed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to keep the gas and electricity supply normal during Iftar and Sahri as well as to ensure that the law and order won't deteriorate in the holy month.

The directives came from a meeting held at the PMO ahead of Ramadan to review the stock, supply and prices of essential commodities, gas and electricity supply and upcoming Eid-ul Fitr exodus, said a press release on Tuesday (5 March).

PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah chaired the meeting, while secretaries from different ministries and divisions concerned were present.

The principal secretary said there are larger stocks of foodgrains and essential commodities for this Ramadan compared to the previous year.

"Sufficient foodgrains and daily essentials are available in the market. We have been able to take preparation properly for the month of fasting. There will be no problem if the people purchase the commodities as much as they need. We will be able to celebrate Ramadan and Eid very well," he said.

Tofazzel Hossain said, "We are satisfied if there is a reserve of 12 lakh metric tons of foodgrains during this period every year. But this year, now we have a stock of some 17 lakh metric tons of food grains."

He said they also reviewed stock of other essential commodities particularly sugar, onion and edible oil. "There is enough sugar available in the market and more sugar is being imported, so we're not worried of any possible sugar crisis. There is an adequate supply of edible oil in the market. So, there would be no problem with edible oil," he added.

The principal secretary said they've instructed all the authorities concerned to ensure the smooth supply chain of commodities so that the daily essentials items would reach the people during Ramadan.

As part of the government food-friendly programmes – the food items will be distributed among the poor through OMS and TCB in instalments during Ramadan. "We will give twice edible oil, sugar, pulses, chickpeas, onions and dates to one crore people in the month of fasting," he said.

In the review meeting, the issues of easing transport ticket system, and maintain discipline on highways during Eid exodus, renovating roads and bridges before Eid, increasing the number of ferries, preventing carrying of excess passengers, increasing domestic flights by air and proper disbursement of salary among the garment and jute-mill workers ahead of Eid festival were discussed and necessary instructions were given in this regard.

PMO Secretary, secretaries of Public Security Division, Road Transport and Highways Division, Railways Ministry, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, Local Government Division, Industries Ministry, Labour and Employment Ministry, Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reform), Bridges Division, Textile and Jute Ministry, Food Ministry, Power Division, Religious Affairs Ministry, Shipping Ministry and chiefs of different agencies were present.

