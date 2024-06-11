Keep sufficient money in ATMs during Eid-ul-Adha: Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank today (11 June) instructed all banks in the country to maintain adequate cash in automated teller machines (ATMs) during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays to ensure smooth services for customers.

At the same time, banks have been asked to ensure uninterrupted transactions on point of sale (POS) terminals, e-payment gateways, and mobile financial services, according to a circular issued by the Payment Systems Department of the central bank.

"Banks need to ensure round-the-clock ATM service. If any technical problem occurs at ATM booths, it should be resolved as soon as possible and adequate cash supply should be ensured," the central bank said.

The regulator also reminded banks to ensure security at ATM booths.

Banks have also been directed to implement measures ensuring round-the-clock point of sale (POS) services, alongside raising awareness among merchants and customers to prevent fraud.

All banks and their affiliated companies offering mobile financial services (MFS) such as bkash, Rocket, and Nagad have been instructed to guarantee smooth transactions.

In this regard, customers should receive transaction information via SMS alert service for any amount transacted.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, on 17 June.