Keep law and order situation normal on 28 Oct: Cabinet Division

The Cabinet Division has ordered authorities concerned to keep the law and order situation under control on 28 October as the ruling Awami League and BNP are scheduled to hold rallies in the capital on the day.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain informed the reporters about the directive after the regular cabinet meeting on Monday (23 October).

"We have conveyed to the relevant authorities to ensure that the law and order situation remains normal without disruptions to public life on 28 October," he said.

The cabinet has also informed the district administrators of these instructions, he added