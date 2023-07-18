Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has invited Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for visiting Bangladesh to witness the socio-economic development of the country.

"Relationship between Bangladesh and India is very strong and friendly. The three names Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and India are closely associated with the Liberation War. India is not only Bangladesh's closest neighbour but also our trusted and tested friend," he said.

The minister said this while meeting with his counterpart at the sideline of a two-day G-20 summit that started on Monday at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, India, said a press release here.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including mutual assistance and economic development.

Nirmala Sitharaman lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in the development of Bangladesh-India relations and the overall socio-economic development of the country.

"As the connectivity between the two countries increases, the relationship between the people of the two countries will be strengthened," she said.

She expressed the hope of working together by identifying areas of increased cooperation in the areas of economy of the two countries.

A delegation, headed by AHM Mustafa Kamal, is attending the two-day event. Although Bangladesh is not a member of the G-20, host nation India has included nine countries of different regions, including Bangladesh, as 'Guest Country'.