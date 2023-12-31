Judgment in labour law violation case against Dr Yunus tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
31 December, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:58 pm

Related News

Judgment in labour law violation case against Dr Yunus tomorrow

BSS
31 December, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:58 pm
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

A labour court concerned is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday in a case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others on charges of violating labour law.

On 24 December, Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana of Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court fixed 1 January for pronouncing the verdict.

The three other defendants in the case are Grameen Telecom's director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, members of Board of Directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case on 9 September 2021, and the court had summoned the four to appear before it by 12 October 2021.

According to the case documents, a team of the DIFE went on an inspection to the Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising 101 staff and not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 20 August dismissed the leave to appeal petition filed by Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, challenging a High Court verdict that rejected his petition against labour court's indictment order.

On 23 July this year, a High Court bench issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on 19 May by the noble laureate. The High Court on 8 August scrapped the rule.

Earlier, DIFE lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said they have sought the highest punishment of Dr Muhammad Yunus and the three others in the case.

Top News

Dr Yunus / labour law violation / Bangaldesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

10h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

15h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

3h | Videos
Swing it like Shoriful

Swing it like Shoriful

2h | Videos
Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

6h | Videos
Foreign Loan Commitments Rise But Disbursement Slows

Foreign Loan Commitments Rise But Disbursement Slows

1h | Videos