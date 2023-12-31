Judgment in labour law violation case against Dr Yunus tomorrow

A labour court concerned is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday in a case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others on charges of violating labour law.

On 24 December, Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana of Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court fixed 1 January for pronouncing the verdict.

The three other defendants in the case are Grameen Telecom's director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, members of Board of Directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case on 9 September 2021, and the court had summoned the four to appear before it by 12 October 2021.

According to the case documents, a team of the DIFE went on an inspection to the Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising 101 staff and not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 20 August dismissed the leave to appeal petition filed by Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, challenging a High Court verdict that rejected his petition against labour court's indictment order.

On 23 July this year, a High Court bench issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on 19 May by the noble laureate. The High Court on 8 August scrapped the rule.

Earlier, DIFE lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said they have sought the highest punishment of Dr Muhammad Yunus and the three others in the case.