Judges dedicated to uphold the rights of citizens: Chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said on Friday that all people have the right to take services of law and their fundamental rights have been ensured in the constitution.

"And judges are dedicated to upholding the rights of citizens," he added.

The chief justice was speaking while inaugurating 'NyayKunja' for people who come to seek legal assistance at Dinajpur Court.

At that time, the chief justice emphasised "Smart Judiciary" for building a Smart Bangladesh. He mentioned that the establishment of 'NyayKunja' in 64 district courts of the country is one of the steps in making a smart judiciary.

Bangladesh Supreme Court Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim, District and Sessions Judge Jabid Hossain, Special Judge Rezaul Karim Sarkar, and Bangladesh Supreme Court Appellate Division Registrar Saifur Rahman were present on the occasion.