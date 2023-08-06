Jubo Dal leader picked by men claiming to be from DB, alleges Savar BNP leader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 03:57 pm

Jubo Dal leader picked by men claiming to be from DB, alleges Savar BNP leader

"Last night my brother Shahidul Islam and Savar Jubo Dal Convener Suruzzaman went to the residence of Mominul Islam, general secretary of Kaundia Union BNP in Aminbazar area of Adabor area of the capital. From there, people in plain clothes identifying themselves as DB police took my brother, Suruzzaman and Mominul Islam. Later I got information that they have been taken to the Savar DB office," said Savar BNP General Secretary Md Golam Mostafa

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 03:57 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The former joint secretary of Dhaka district Jubo Dal, Shahidul Islam along with two others were picked up from the capital's Adabor area by men claiming to be from the Detective Branch (DB), alleged Savar BNP General Secretary Md Golam Mostafa. 

Md Golam Mostafa, who is the brother of Shahidul Islam, told The Business Standard (TBS), "Last night my brother Shahidul Islam and Savar Jubo Dal Convener Suruzzaman went to the residence of Mominul Islam, general secretary of Kaundia Union BNP in Aminbazar area of Adabor area of the capital. From there, people in plain clothes identifying themselves as DB police took my brother, Suruzzaman and Mominul Islam. Later I got information that they have been taken to the Savar DB office. I am 100% sure they are at the Savar DB office right now."

He has also complained that a group of men claiming to be from the DB raided the house of Jubo Dal leader Shahidul Islam at midnight on 1 August and detained his driver Sujon Miah without taking him to court.

"Furthermore, the DB arrested my brother's [Shahidul Islam] driver Sujan Miah after not finding Shahidul at his home. Sujan was kept in their custody and was sent to Ashulia police station on the night of 4 August. There is no case against him. He was again brought to the DB office in the morning today (Sunday)," he added.

"If he (Sujan Miah) had any case, the police could have sent her to the court after arresting him, what is the point of detaining her for 4/5 days," he further said. 

However, Dhaka North DB Officer-in-Charge Md Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab denied the allegation.

"We have no information about the detention or arrest," he said. 

However, a DB official, who did not want to be named, told TBS that a joint operation between Dhaka District Police and the DB has been going on since 29 July, which is led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Abdulla Hil Kafi.

"He can tell if anyone has been detained in such operations," the official said. 

However, despite several attempts to contact the Additional Superintendent of Police Abdulla Hil Kafi, it was not possible to reach him.

