Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away

Noted journalist Pir Habibur Rahman, executive editor of Bangladesh Pratidin has passed away at a city hospital today.

He breathed his last at the ICU of Labaid Hospital in the capital around 4pm on Saturday, Bangladesh Pratidin reporter Joysree Bhadury told The Business Standard.

Earlier, journalist Pir Habibur Rahman suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Friday evening. He was later admitted to Labaid Hospital in the capital and kept in ICU.

Pir Habibur Rahman was cured of cancer through bone marrow transplantation at a Mumbai hospital in October last year.

He got infected with Covid-19 on 22 January and recovered later.

He, however, was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) due to kidney problems and suffered a stroke on Friday evening.