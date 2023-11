United Group director Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid passed away this evening.

Arif Hossain, senior manager of United Group, told The Business Standard that Nasir Uddin breathed his last at 6:28pm on Saturday (25 November).

His Janazah will be held at 9:00am tomorrow at the United Group head office.

Nasir Uddin will be buried at his hometown in Jamalpur.