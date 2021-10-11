Journalist assaulted by ‘followers of Quader Mirza’ in Noakhali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 01:38 pm

A local journalist has been beaten up allegedly by followers of Abdul Quader Mirza, brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in Basurhar municipality of Noakhali's Companiganj upazila.

The victim is Nasir Uddin, 43, the Companiganj correspondent for Dhaka Pratidin and local newspaper daily Noakhali Protidin.

The journalist claimed that Hamid Ullah alias Hamid, general secretary of Basurhat municipal Jubo league, and also a close follower Quader Mirza, along with his supporters attacked him on Sunday evening.

Later, the attackers beat and left him injured.

Being rescued by locals, he was taken to upazila health complex. After receiving primary treatment, he returned home.

The attack was made following an argument regarding a comment made by the journalist in the leader's facebook post, alleged Nasir.

However, the accused Hamid denied his involvement in the attack.

Officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station, Saifuddin Anwar confirmed that he heard about the attack incident.

However, no complaint was filed till filing the report.

