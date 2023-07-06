JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM

Executive Senior Vice-President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office this evening.

During the meeting, the premier requested the JICA official to explore the opportunity of producing drinking water from the wastewater from the sea following salt production in Cox's Bazar.

Prime Minister's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed journalists after the meeting.

The prime minister said there will be huge amounts of salt in the wastewater and the local people will be benefited by it as they can produce much salt using less water.

The JICA appreciated the proposal, saying, "It is possible."

The premier also asked authorities concerned to form an authority to deal with the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) in line with a joint communique, signed between Bangladesh and Japan on April 26 during her last official visit to Japan.

In reply, the JICA expressed its desire to work with the MIDI upon completion of the Matarbari Power Plant project.

The Prime Minister also suggested building the Children Library with Japanese assistance beside the old children park in the capital's Shahbag area.

She also asked the authorities concerned to introduce one stop service in the Araihazar Economic zone area to stop the hassle of the investors to fetch more foreign and local investments.

Yamada Junichi apprised the Prime Minister that he had visited Matarbari Power Plant, Deep Sea Port, Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Economic Zone at Araihazar in Narayanganj projects areas.

Junichi appreciated the progress of the mega projects and hoped the Matarbari Power Plant will be inaugurated early next year as 95 percent work of the plant has been completed.

Junichi also hoped that the access road of the Deep Seaport will be opened this year.

PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan and JICA's Chief Representative in Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide were present at the meeting.