JCD leader Aman remanded afresh in constable killing case

Amanullah Aman was arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Joint General Secretary Amanullah Aman on five-day fresh remand in a case lodged over murder of police constable Amirul Islam Pervej on 28 October.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Aman before the court after end of seven-day remand in the case and pleaded to place him on another seven-day remand.

The same court on 7 November had placed Aman, the prime accused in the case, on seven-day remand.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Aman from Mohakhali Bus Stand area on 6 November.

Constable Pervej, 32, was beaten to death allegedly by the leaders and activists of BNP during their grand rally in capital's Naya Paltan area on 28 October. Paltan police station Sub-Inspector Masuk Miah on 29 October filed the case against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the prime accused.