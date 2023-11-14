JCD leader Aman remanded afresh in constable killing case

Bangladesh

BSS
14 November, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

JCD leader Aman remanded afresh in constable killing case

Earlier on 7 November, the court had placed Aman, the prime accused in the case, on seven-day remand.

BSS
14 November, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:53 pm
Amanullah Aman was arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Amanullah Aman was arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Joint General Secretary Amanullah Aman on five-day fresh remand in a case lodged over murder of police constable Amirul Islam Pervej on 28 October.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Aman before the court after end of seven-day remand in the case and pleaded to place him on another seven-day remand.

The same court on 7 November had placed Aman, the prime accused in the case, on seven-day remand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Aman from Mohakhali Bus Stand area on 6 November.

Constable Pervej, 32, was beaten to death allegedly by the leaders and activists of BNP during their grand rally in capital's Naya Paltan area on 28 October. Paltan police station Sub-Inspector Masuk Miah on 29 October filed the case against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the prime accused.

Chhatra Dal / leader / remanded

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

10h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

17h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

20h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

7h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

6h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

6h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

9h | TBS Economy