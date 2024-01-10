Sheikh Hasina becomes AL parliamentary party leader for 4th straight time

Sheikh Hasina has been unanimously elected as the Awami League (AL) parliamentary leader for the fourth consecutive time.

The decision was made during a meeting of the AL parliamentary party held at level 9 of the Jatiya Sangsad after the oath-taking ceremony today (10 January), AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told media.

Begum Matia Chowdhury, a member of the AL central committee, has been elected as the deputy leader of the party's parliamentary party.

"During the same meeting, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was nominated to be elected as the speaker. Shamsul Haque Tuku was nominated to be re-elected as the deputy speaker," Quader said.

The party has also decided to make Begum Matia Chowdhury the deputy leader of the House.

Now, the AL parliamentary party will now communicate its decisions to the president to appoint Hasina as prime minister -- the fifth time since her first term in 1996.

The president will administer the oath to the new prime minister, who will then advise the head of state to appoint ministers and state ministers, handpicked by her, to form the new cabinet.

According to the Rules of Procedure of the Jatiya Sangsad, Sheikh Hasina will be the "Leader of the House" unless she nominates someone else to function as the Leader of the House.

