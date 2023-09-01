Jamuna flowing above danger level, spur dam collapsed

The overflowing Jamuna river flooded low-lying areas in Bogura's Sariakandi upazila. This image was captured on Friday, 1 September 2023. Photo: TBS

Three upazilas of the char areas of Bogura — Sonatola, Sariakandi and Dhunat — have been flooded as the Jamuna river is flowing above the danger level.

About 20 meters of a spur dam collapsed due to the overflow of water, and many schools have been submerged.

"The water of the Jamuna river was flowing 14 cm above the danger level as of 6am today (1 September)," Sariakandi Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Water Development Board Md Humayun Kabir said.

He said the dam suddenly collapsed on Wednesday (30 August) night.

According to local sources, houses, educational institutions, and croplands in the low-lying areas beside the Jamuna River have been flooded.

About 122 chars of Chaluabari, Kornibari, Bohail, Kajla, Chandanbaisha, Sariakandi Sadar, Hatsherpur, Kutubpur, and Kamalpur unions under Sariakandi upazila have been flooded. At least 10 villages of Tekani-Chukainagar and Pakulla unions of Sonatola upazila have been flooded as well.

Anwar Hossain Dipan, chairman of Karnibari union parishad of Sariakandi, said at least 3,000 people have been marooned in the union.

At least 4,000 people have been marooned in nearby Bohail union, said UP Chairman Asaduzzaman Khan.

At least 24 schools in the char area have been flooded by the upstream water.