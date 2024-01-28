It's people's government: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

It's people's government: Hasan Mahmud

He said Bangladesh maintains a very good relationship with all the countries

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: PID
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: PID

The current government is the people's government elected by their votes, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (28 January).

"This is a people's government. It is a government elected by the people of Bangladesh," he told reporters when a reporter drew his attention to BNP's remarks regarding the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Saturday, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that the current government is not elected by the people of Bangladesh as it has been installed by India, China and Russia.

The foreign minister emphasised that Bangladesh's foreign policy adheres to the principle of "friendship to all, malice towards none."

The government maintains excellent relationships with all countries in the world except Israel, he added.

"We have excellent relations with India, China and Russia. We also have excellent relations with the US, UK and the European Union. We have a very good relationship with all the countries," said the Awami League joint general secretary.

Earlier on Saturday, Hasan Mahmud had said the people of the country have already shown a black flag to the BNP by participating in the 7 January national election and re-electing Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.

"Besides, before the elections, BNP had repeatedly knocked on the foreigners' doors. But they also sent observers to monitor the elections and praised the election procedures," said the foreign Minister.

Mentioning that the global leaders congratulated Sheikh Hasina's government and expressed interest in working together, the AL leader said, "That means the foreigners have also shown a red flag to the BNP."

