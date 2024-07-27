Tech-based economy is progressing under Joy's leadership: Quader

Technology-based economy is now progressing in the country under the leadership of ICT expert Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (27 July).

He said this in a congratulatory and greeting message on the occasion of the 54th birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the ICT adviser of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader said, today is the happy birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's grandson and successful Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Joy was born on that day during the great Liberation War of the Bangalee nation in 1971, he added.

The minister said Joy was in long exile with his mother Sheikh Hasina after the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members.

Braving all hostilities and odds, Joy received higher education and obtained his master degree from prestigious Harvard University, he said.

Though he was educated in Western education, any fascination could not infatuate him, he said.

Being imbued with the ideology of Bangabandhu, he returned to Bangalees leaving all fascination and invested his obtained knowledge for the prosperity of the nation, he said.

Quader said the Bangalee nation achieved political emancipation through long struggle for independence and the great Liberation War under the undisputed leadership of Bangabandhu.

His able daughter Sheikh Hasina brought economic emancipation for the nation, he added.

To materialize the dream of Bangabandhu and his daughter, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has opened up new horizon of possibilities through the use of progressing technology and achieved remarkable success and sowed the seeds of achieving dreams in the hearts of the young generation, he added.

Quader said Joy was in the list of 250 youth world leaders in 2007 and was elected as "Global Leader of the World" at the World Economic Forum.

The minister said Joy reached Bangladesh a unique height through the implementation of Digital Bangladesh to build the country's young generation as global citizens during this era of technological advancement.

Joy made a revolution of information technology in the entire world staying beside Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

He played a key role in launching Bangabandhu Satellite into orbit, said Quader.

Because of the far-sighted leadership of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, five initiatives of Digital Bangladesh gained international accolades, he said, adding Bangladesh obtained International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Award for its contribution to the expansion of information and communication technology for sustainable development.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy got Asian-Oceanian computing industry organization (ASOCIO) Leadership Award-2021 for his extraordinary contributions to the field of information technology.

In the greeting message, Quader sought dowa for him from the countrymen and wished his sound health and long life.

