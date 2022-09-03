Issue of reintroducing MRPs in US to be reviewed: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government will review the issue of reintroducing machine-readable passports (MRPs) in the USA in the greater interest of Bangladeshi citizens for a certain period of time alongside continuing the existing e-passports.

He was speaking at an interactive session with officers of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Friday afternoon (US time).

Home Minister Asaduzzaman is now leading a Bangladesh delegation to the United States to join the third United Nations Chief of Police Summit (UNCOPS) and other programs.

The Home Minister also said the e-visa will be introduced soon, said the Bangladesh Mission in Washington.

"We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) very soon and we are hopeful that we would be able to start issuing e-visa within six months of the inking of the MoU," he said.

Asaduzzaman Khan said the distribution of National Identity (NID) cards has been handed over to the Home Ministry at the directives of the Honourable Prime Minister so that all the citizens of the country get its facilities.

The ministry will start work in full swing on the project, and will also undertake a plan so that the expatriates get the NID cards from Bangladesh missions abroad, he mentioned.

Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy Md Mahadee Hassan delivered welcome remarks. Minister (Consular) Mohammad Habibur Rahman and Defence Attaché Brig Gen Md Shahedul Islam also spoke at the event.

First Secretary (Passport and Visa) Muhammad Abdul Hye Milton made a presentation on overall consular activities, including passport and visa, challenges and possible steps.

Earlier, the Home Minister paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at the bust of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Corner of the Embassy.

He also visited the photo exhibition on Bangabandhu arranged by the Embassy on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation.